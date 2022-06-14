The Brentwood Blast Williams 14u squad went 5-0 and took the championship at the Salute to Heroes Tournament.
The Blast Williams team has been playing together since they were on the 9U squad, and now finished their last and final tournament winning the 14u division with a farewell championship.
“We are all so proud of these boys and the amazing coaching staff developing and teaching the fundamentals of baseball to these players,” the team said in a statement. “Lifelong friendships have been established and the memories that the players have created are for a lifetime.”
The team is composed of coach Eric, Mike, Jay and Jeff. The players, in the back row, are Trevor, Austin, Tyler, Sean, Carson; front row: Logan, Aidan, Joel, Jason, Jameson, Kalil and Jake.
