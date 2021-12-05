Brentwood Blaze Cheer

Photo courtesy of Alison Pack

The Brentwood Blaze cheer team recently held its annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

The event, held this year at Brentwood Veterans Park, raised $6,500, which was donated to the Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection in Byron.

More than 40 cheerleaders participated. The cheer program is run by head coach Alison Pack and assistant coaches Maddie Pack and Hannah Martin.

