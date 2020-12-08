The Brentwood Blaze cheer team recently garnered $6,148.60 for the Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection through its fifth-annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser.
The fund gathering occasion featured a host of sponsors and 50 outdoor performances at Brentwood’s Veteran’s Park.
The cheers were performed by at least 38 5-to-14-year-old Brentwood Blaze members.
The funds were donated to Kaleidoscope Cancer Connection, which aims is to establish and maintain supportive relationships with those who are living with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
The Brentwood Blaze is coached by owner and had coach Alison Pack, Madeline Pack, Sarah Babcock and Maddie Mazzulla
