Brentwood cornhole tournament winners
Photo courtesy of Downtown Brentwood Coalition

The Downtown Business Coalition held its third annual Bags & Brews cornhole tournament on May 28 in downtown Brentwood at First and Oak streets. Newcomers were in the Backyard division while veterans were in the Competitive division. The $75 entry fee covered both players on each team and a donation to local veterans organizations and custom event gear designed by Purpose-Built! About 80 teams competed in the round-robin style tournament with the top three winning prizes. Competitors lined the streets of downtown Brentwood. Winners in the Backyard division: 1st- Ryder Maltbie and Devin Cozart, 2nd- Ryan Decker and LJ Decker, 3rd- Cole Philley and Chris Moyer. Winners in the Comp division: 1st- Ty Morris and Spencer Fabionar, 2nd- Hank Bonaparte and Danny Locatelli, 3rd- Tim Helms and Oscar Reyes.

