The Brentwood Dolphins Swim Club recently turned 60 years old, maintaining its status as Brentwood’s oldest and only recreational swim team.
The club turned 60 in 2020, but couldn’t celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global shutdown. So the team is celebrating its belated birthday during its 63rd season, which begins in early April, team officials said.
The club started in 1960 by resident and former Brentwood Recreation Department Director Lou Bronzan as the Brentwood Swim Club, according to a press release. The team would use Liberty High School’s pool for practice, which also served at the town’s pool at the time.
The team would eventually expand and join the Contra Costa Valley Swim Conference and update their name for the first time to the Dolphins Swim Club in the 1980s.
This name change would encourage membership growth and make recreational swim more accessible for residents, with current members coming from all over East County.
After years of hosting meets at various CCVSC team’s pools, the Dolphins moved to the Heritage High School Community Aquatic Center in the mid-2000s. A second name change came with the move, and the team would then become The Brentwood Dolphins Swim Club. For more information on the Brentwood Dolphins Swim Club’s upcoming season, visit https://bit.ly/401Msq0
