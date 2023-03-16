The Brentwood Dolphins Swim Club recently turned 60 years old, maintaining its status as Brentwood’s oldest and only recreational swim team.

The club turned 60 in 2020, but couldn’t celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global shutdown. So the team is celebrating its belated birthday during its 63rd season, which begins in early April, team officials said.

The club started in 1960 by resident and former Brentwood Recreation Department Director Lou Bronzan as the Brentwood Swim Club, according to a press release. The team would use Liberty High School’s pool for practice, which also served at the town’s pool at the time.

