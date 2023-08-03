The Brentwood Embroidery bocce ball team won its second consecutive City League championship back on July 14, capping off a 22-3 season.
“I got a bunch of good players on my team, and they’re all winners,” team captain George Clement said.From right to left: Tony Carillo, Diane A., George Clement, Diana Torres, Ruth Perkins, Connie Clement, Larry Bernal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.