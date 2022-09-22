Brentwood golf course renovations approved

The Brentwood Planning Commission this week approved a one-year time extension of its earlier design approval for a new cart barn at the Brentwood Golf Club.
The proposed project includes a 4,000-square-foot replacement maintenance building, exterior golf cart parking, a new putting green, construction of bio-treatment basins, and relocation of an existing above ground gasoline fueling tank.
The project was originally approved by the Planning Commission Aug. 21 2021, but applicant Rex Choe cites inflation and switching architects as the primary setback in the projects execution “we tried to extend for another year because we had some difficult time for ordinary inflation and also we had to have a chance to adjust to the delay on other architecture matters.”
The planning commission also held time for an introduction and review of the 2023-2031 Housing Element Update Public Review Draft with the goal of informing the public of the purpose of the Housing Element, along with allowing the public to voice their concerns.
Following the closure of the discussion of the Housing Element Update, the Planning Commission passed a motion to adopt resolution 22-0203, which amends recommendations to the Priority Area 1 Specific Plan, which controls 431 acres bounded by Lone Tree Way, Heidorn Ranch Road, Old Sand Creek Road, and Shady Willow Lane.
The project will provide for residential, professional office, technology, medical, manufacturing and research and development uses in a mixed-use business park campus and adjoining neighborhoods.These recommendations will be presented to the Brentwood City Council for approval at a later date.
