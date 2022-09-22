Brentwood golf course renovations approved
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

The Brentwood Planning Commission this week approved a one-year time extension of its earlier design approval for a new cart barn at the Brentwood Golf Club.

The proposed project includes a 4,000-square-foot replacement maintenance building, exterior golf cart parking, a new putting green, construction of bio-treatment basins, and relocation of an existing above ground gasoline fueling tank.

The project was originally approved by the Planning Commission Aug. 21 2021, but applicant Rex Choe cites inflation and switching architects as the primary setback in the projects execution “we tried to extend for another year because we had some difficult time for ordinary inflation and also we had to have a chance to adjust to the delay on other architecture matters.”

