The Brentwood Lady Basketball Villains 12U team, composed of players from East County and beyond, were recently crowned the East Contra Costa County Queens of the Court after winning the Top Notch Tournament at Concord High School.
The team defeated Team Elevate, Team Bueno and the East County Hornets to win the tournament.
"Brentwood’s Lady Basketball Villains had an incredible display of determination, courage and perseverance going 3-0 in the tournament," the team said in a statement. "LBV had impressive wins against Team Elevate 33-17, Team Bueno 35-14 and East County Hornets 36-21. With the triple win, the Lady Basketball Villains were crowned East Contra Costa County Queens of the Court!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.