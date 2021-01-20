Rich “Thunder” Lopez is an old pro at pro ball and recently earned second place at the Professional Pickleball Association Tournament in Las Vegas.
With a diverse career of professional sports behind him – including foosball where he earned his nickname ‘Thunder’ – the Brentwood resident has moved on to one of the country’s fastest growing racquet sport: pickleball.
“I transitioned from racquetball to pickleball,” the 51-year-old said. “I grew up playing soccer and baseball; played a lot of ping pong as a kid, lettered in badminton. You never know how your past shapes you, and then all of a sudden, at the age of 47, I started playing pickleball.”
Lopez had been playing professional racquetball, but an injury limited his ability to swing a racquet with enough force to send the heavy rubber ball across the court. When a friend introduced him to pickleball – a game with a smaller court and lighter balls – he instantly fell in love.
“I love a couple things about pickleball,” Lopez said of his new favorite sport. “I love the challenge of competition. I love the fitness aspect of it, and that it’s for all ages and fitness levels. And the community of pickleball reminds me a lot of what I had in racquetball.”
At the tournament in Las Vegas, Lopez paired up with former tennis champion Steve Scurfield for the men’s doubles. Scurfield met Lopez on the court in Concord two years ago and said he enjoys playing with and against Lopez.
“He has incredible hands,” Scurfield said of Lopez’s game. “He’s pretty smart, so I know what to expect and that’s important in doubles . . . I can get really emotional on the court, but Rich is more level and calm. He’s like the mayor, everyone loves him. Off the court, he talks, and I’m more quiet.”
During the event, Lopez and Scurfield started out well, earning a spot in the winners’ bracket. A few slips in the finals cost them first place and they ended with second overall. The pair will face off next month when they travel to Arizona to compete in the southwest regional championships. Scurfield admitted he intends to rattle Lopez by commenting on his plays during the game.
Though he’s only been playing for four years, Lopez has already made a name for himself in the pickleball world. He said his family teased him for succeeding at obscure sports like foosball and pickleball, but he loves the strategy involved and has fun playing. He is sponsored by Gearbox Sports and uses his platform to share his love of Christ. He will soon be helping at-risk youth to engage in fitness activities through a partnership with Royal Family KIDS.
Lopez has lived in East County for over 20 years. He and his wife, Colette, have seven children and Lopez said he loves the area.
“I love the community of people here,” he said. “It has that small town feel, kind of like a ‘Cheers’ thing, where everybody knows your name.”
Lopez is currently available for pickleball lessons. For more information, call 925-783-4669.
