Brentwood Pony Pinto Jr. Champions
Submitted photo

After their season started in April, the Brentwood Pony Pinto Jr. Giants won both playoff games this last week to make it to the championship game in which they beat the Tigers. The players are 5-7 years old.

Here are the Giants players:

  • Adrian Ristau
  • Blake Crammer
  • Caanan Halog
  • Essa Fazli
  • Fabio Martin
  • Graham Rioux
  • Isaac Ramirez
  • Landon Peralta
  • Myles Nelson
  • Owen Garber
  • Ryan Fiance

