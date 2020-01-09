New Year’s run - Connor Buscho
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Connor Buscho, 11, won fourth overall and second in his age group at the Brentwood Rotary Club’s 2020 New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk in Brentwood, Jan. 1. An estimated 230 runners and walkers took advantage of a mild and sunny morning to kick off the new year.

[Photos] 2020 New Year's Day 5K Run/Walk

