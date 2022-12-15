Brentwood runner medals at Junior Olympics

Hundreds of the top distance runners from the country competed at Texas A&M’s Dale Watts ‘71 Cross Country Course, which played host to the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Dec. 10.
One of them was Maliya Glover, an 8-year-old third grader at Krey Elementary School in Brentwood.
Glover represents the Brentwood Greyhounds, one of the Northern California clubs in the 5 North Track & Field and Cross Country Conference. She was in Texas as one of 189 girls competing in the 8-and-under girls 2-kilometer race.
Glover finished 23rd overall, was the fifth best runner from California and was the first of the six 5 North runners at the event.
Glover crossed the finish line with a time of 8:09.6, not too far off of her personal best of 8:06. It was her first experience not only on the home course of the Aggies, but in Texas. One of the biggest differences Glover cited between Texas and California was the Texas humidity. According to the event’s website, the temperature was at 70 degrees with 95% humidity on the day of the race.
With that, Glover acknowledged that a hill at the end of the trail was a challenge, given that she was already tired. Despite that challenge, though, she enjoyed her time in College Station. Her favorite parts at the race came just before it began and after it ended.
“Before, we got to stand in a tent waiting — the runners by ourselves,” Maliya said. “That was fun because I’ve never done that before. After, the best part was getting my medal. The top 25 finishers got medals. I got to go up on the stage.”
Glover’s other favorite parts of the weekend included visiting the Texas A&M Library, watching Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and playing with her baby brother, Isaiah.
To qualify for the Junior Olympics, Maliya had to go through district qualifying at the Pacific Qualifier, then the Regional Championship. She finished first and second, respectively, at those events
While this is Glover’s first year in cross country, she’s not new to distance running. When she was 4, Maliya ran her first 5K (3.1 miles) in San Ramon and came in third.
“We knew that we had something special when she finished ahead of me,” her mother, Saida said, chuckling. “She has a gift that we’re trying to see where it goes. We’re just putting her in stuff that she likes and is good at.”
Other things that Maliya is good at include karate, which she’s done since she was 3. Glover is a red belt. She also plays soccer. In her most recent season, Maliya scored 49 goals. Academically, she reads at a sixth-grade level.
“Maliya also works part-time as a model/actress,” Saida said. “Her work can be found on the websites for Ikea, Amazon, Molekule Air Purifier, Guava Family and her picture is featured at the Target store in Antioch for the work she did with Osmo Math Wizard.”
“God blessed Maliya with this amazing talent and she practices to get even faster,” Saida added. But most of all, Maliya loves being a big sister to Isla and Isaiah.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.