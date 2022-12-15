Brentwood runner medals at Junior Olympics

Photo courtesy of Saida Glover

Brentwood resident Maliya Glover competed in the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships in Texas on Dec. 10.

Hundreds of the top distance runners from the country competed at Texas A&M’s Dale Watts ‘71 Cross Country Course, which played host to the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Dec. 10.

One of them was Maliya Glover, an 8-year-old third grader at Krey Elementary School in Brentwood.

Glover represents the Brentwood Greyhounds, one of the Northern California clubs in the 5 North Track & Field and Cross Country Conference. She was in Texas as one of 189 girls competing in the 8-and-under girls 2-kilometer race.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription