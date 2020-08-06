The Brentwood SeaWolves swimming and water polo organization recently announced it is now a USA Swimming Safe Sport Recognized club.
The Safe Sport Club Recognition program allows SeaWolves to demonstrate its commitment to creating a healthy and positive environment free from abuse for all its members through the development and implementation of club governance measures, Safe Sport policies and reporting mechanisms, Safe Sport best practices and training to athletes and parents.
The Brentwood organization said as a USA Swimming & USA Water Polo member club, it is important for the organization to continue to partner with USA Swimming’s and USA Water Polo’s Safe Sport efforts.
“This was a long process, but it’s exciting for our team to be able to continue to be a leader in our community to provide a healthy and positive environment, free from abuse for our athletes,” Brentwood SeaWolves Vice President Rosy Ayers said. “We were able to add a student athlete representative, Maggie Wells, to help lead and train our swimmers on matters of abuse and inclusion, and even mandate background checks for our board members or members closely involved with our team.”
SeaWolves is the longest running USA Swimming and USA Water Polo team in our area. SeaWolves is unique in that they offer both sports under one team and strive to build on that strength. The Covid-19 pandemic has been the biggest challenge for the team not only financially, but also finding enough pool space to accommodate swimmers from other rec and USA swim teams in the area that had to shut down.
SeaWolves is the first and only team that was able to provide swim and water polo camps in the area.
USA Swimming’s Safe Sport program will continue to spark meaningful discussions across the country to strengthen open, productive communication channels, organization officials said.
For more information regarding USA Swimming’s Safe Sport program, email Devonie Pitre at dpitre@usaswimming.org.
For more information on Brentwood SeaWolves, visit https://brentwoodseawolves.swimtopia.com/.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.