Brentwood Turkey Trot for Schools 5K at The Streets of Brentwood on Nov. 24

This year’s Brentwood Turkey Trot for Schools 5K fundraiser will be held at The Streets of Brentwood at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
This ninth annual Turkey Trot is hosted by the Brentwood and Liberty Union school districts as a community event to promote a fun and healthy time for families and friends of all ages before they dive into their Thanksgiving feasts, organizers said.
“The Turkey Trot for Schools has quickly become a local holiday tradition,” said Dana Eaton, superintendent of Brentwood school district. “It is really a perfect fundraiser. Joining in a 5K (3.1-miles) walk or run is great for you, and all proceeds go to benefit athletic and physical education programs throughout Brentwood and Liberty Schools. Last year’s race raised $56,000 for schools. Every Liberty and Brentwood Union School District School benefits from this event. Schools have received thousands of dollars over the last several years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.