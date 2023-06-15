Brentwood water polo headed to Junior Nationals
Photo courtesy of Rosy Ayers

The Lamorinda Brentwood Water Polo 12 and under coed (12U) team qualified last weekend for the annual Junior Olympics next month in Southern California. The qualifying victory on June 3-4 at Liberty High School in Brentwood marks the first year in which a 12-and-under coed team not only participated in the tournament, but also to qualify for the Junior Olympics.

“The community has been incredibly supportive this past weekend at the qualification tournament,” said 12U coach Rosina Ayers. “Teachers like the Kempers from Edna Hill, and Mrs. Volta from Ron Nunn came out to support these kids. The stands were filled with yellow shirts, and the kids heard the loud cheers. People asked about the town and were impressed with our facilities.”

In spite of a warm weekend and Lamorinda Brentwood missing some key players due to illness and other obligations, fans said the atmosphere was ‘incredible’, with many tight games. Despite an 18-4 loss to third-seeded Marin, a previous 12-5 win in their first game against the Southern Alameda County Water Polo Club on Saturday, June 3 prevented Lamorinda from getting bumped to the lower seventh to ninth seed bracket.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.