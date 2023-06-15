Brentwood water polo headed to Junior Nationals

The Lamorinda Brentwood Water Polo 12 and under coed (12U) team qualified last weekend for the annual Junior Olympics next month in Southern California. The qualifying victory on June 3-4 at Liberty High School in Brentwood marks the first year in which a 12-and-under coed team not only participated in the tournament, but also to qualify for the Junior Olympics.
“The community has been incredibly supportive this past weekend at the qualification tournament,” said 12U coach Rosina Ayers. “Teachers like the Kempers from Edna Hill, and Mrs. Volta from Ron Nunn came out to support these kids. The stands were filled with yellow shirts, and the kids heard the loud cheers. People asked about the town and were impressed with our facilities.”
In spite of a warm weekend and Lamorinda Brentwood missing some key players due to illness and other obligations, fans said the atmosphere was ‘incredible’, with many tight games. Despite an 18-4 loss to third-seeded Marin, a previous 12-5 win in their first game against the Southern Alameda County Water Polo Club on Saturday, June 3 prevented Lamorinda from getting bumped to the lower seventh to ninth seed bracket.
“It was going to be tough for us with so many newcomers on the bench,” said Ayers. “Even though we had to play a ton of new players, they had some really great playing time because some were sick and out. Brother and sister duo, Sienna and Gino Rigoni, really stepped up being new on defense and even got their very first goals. Zack Madden also stepped up and was able to execute a play we call ‘fat rat’; a driving play that gives us three different options to score based on driving the offense in order to confuse the defense. Based on how the defense reacts, we pass the ball to the open player in order to score.”
On Sunday, June 4, the Lamorinda–Brentwood team faced the San Francisco Water Polo Club in a tight back-and-forth contest. Tired but focused, the 12U Lamorinda team came back to tie it after trailing by two at halftime. With the contest tight and heading into the last quarter, with 1:20 left in the game and only three possessions left, Lamorinda had the ball, as Erin Ayers was able to get open for the assist to Mate Maloschik for the score. With less than a minute and two possessions remaining, Lamorinda played press defense, enabling them to get the ball back. After burning some time off the clock, Gino Rigoni scored his first goal with one second left. Ayers blocked the last shot, which clinched an 11-9 victory and guaranteed Lamorinda no less than sixth place in tournament and enabled them to punch their ticket to the Junior Olympics, with players celebrating with repeated cheers of ‘JOs, JOs, JOs’.
“There are very few teams that can run plays at the 12U level and I was really proud of them since they had just practiced it a few times,” said Ayers. “It was definitely a team effort, but the standout player on offense was Mate. Mate has become an incredible asset to our team. He is our main hole set and has really stepped up in that role. On defense, Erin (Ayers) and Evan Zichil coming back from injury were key. Evan blocked some key attempts and Erin with multiple steals sealed the deal.”
Other results from last weekend also include a 15-6 loss to the Alameda Water Polo Club in which similar to their win against Marin, Lamorinda was down two starters. The local team concluded the weekend with a 5-0 win against the San Francisco club in a rematch that clinched fifth place. In spite of the jovial atmosphere and celebratory mood amongst excited players, Ayers stressed the importance of maintaining good sportsmanship and respect.
“Lamorinda coaches teach players to have good sportsmanship,” he said. “Wwe congratulated the other team on a good game and then we went to have a team meeting where we celebrated. The team joined together and did a cheer knowing that all the hard work paid off, and we were on our way to Newport Beach to play teams around the country.”
Looking ahead to the Junior Olympics on July 20-23, Ayers says they are looking forward to getting some key players back, as their skill and experience will be counted on to lead the team. To assist with the cost of the trip to Southern California, Lamorinda Brentwood will be doing a fundraiser. Additionally, Ayers also emphasized the overall importance and significance of qualifying for the Junior Olympics, and what it means to the kids and their families.
“This opportunity could be once in a lifetime for some kids,” said Ayers. “It takes commitment from parents, coaches, and our Lamorinda Brentwood team. Many hours of volunteer work take place for this to happen, and we couldn’t do it without our Coordinator Kellie DiPietro! We expect that with a month of practice going into JOs, we will continue to improve and be able to compete with teams around the country. We expect to see teams from Southern California, Florida, and even Hawaii at JOs, and the kids are definitely looking forward to playing a new group of teams with a new challenge for us!”
