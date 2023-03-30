Jerry Kanawyer of Brentwood participated in the 2023 Barefoot Waterski World Championships as a reserve skier and Independent Manager for the United States in Mulwala, Australia from Feb.14-19. His involvement with the Elite Team contributed to the third-place finish for the U.S.
Brentwood water skier contributes to U.S. at world championships
