Brentwood's Heritage High ends Dig Pink night with victory over Freedom

The Heritage High School girls volleyball hosted Freedom High School for their annual “Dig Pink” night in support of the fight against breast cancer, Thursday, Sept. 29, and stayed undefeated in league play.
Before the varsity match, local breast cancer survivor Lori Hayley encouraged the crowd to get checked regularly and offered encouragement that there is hope after getting a diagnosis.
“I had my meeting with my surgeon and they said ‘you are going to have a hard year, and then you are gonna have a really great life,’” Hayley said. “And that’s exactly what happened. I ended up having to have chemo and radiation and I did lose all of my hair, and it’s in the process of growing back. I went through chemo and radiation five days a week and had three surgeries. It was not fun, but it was all doable, and it's been a year and a half and I just had my last mammogram in September and I’m still cancer free.”
After Hayley’s story, Heritage’s varsity team held a ceremony of survivors, where people who were currently fighting breast cancer, had beaten breast cancer or those who had lost someone to breast cancer were offered support and encouragement from the crowd. The Heritage Dance Team also held a tribute performance for the survivors
The goal of “Dig Pink” events is to raise money to fund metastatic breast cancer research and treatment through the Side-Out Foundation through a variety of items for sale, including T-shirts, cookies and accessories. All proceeds go to the Dig Pink fund. Heritage raised $3,055 towards metastatic breast cancer research, organizers said. Every $2,000 raised through Dig Pink allows the Side-Out Foundation to provide analysis to metastatic breast cancer patients and their oncologists, according to their website.
The event began with Heritage’s freshman team handily defeating Freedom 25-15 in their first set and 25-13 in their second. The junior varsity lost in a close first set at 25-22, and were unable to close the gap during their second, ending the match with a 25-14 loss.
Heritage’s varsity team would go point for point with Freedom, but was able to pull ahead during each set, finishing their first at 25-21, their second at 25-17 and their third at 25-23. Heritage’s varsity team is undefeated in the Bay Valley Athletic League at 6-0.
