Brentwood's Heritage High ends Dig Pink night with victory over Freedom

The Heritage High School girls volleyball hosted Freedom High School for their annual “Dig Pink” night in support of the fight against breast cancer, Thursday, Sept. 29, and stayed undefeated in league play.

Before the varsity match, local breast cancer survivor Lori Hayley encouraged the crowd to get checked regularly and offered encouragement that there is hope after getting a diagnosis.

[Photos] Brentwood's Heritage High ends Dig Pink night with victory over Freedom

1 of 7

“I had my meeting with my surgeon and they said ‘you are going to have a hard year, and then you are gonna have a really great life,’” Hayley said. “And that’s exactly what happened. I ended up having to have chemo and radiation and I did lose all of my hair, and it’s in the process of growing back. I went through chemo and radiation five days a week and had three surgeries. It was not fun, but it was all doable, and it's been a year and a half and I just had my last mammogram in September and I’m still cancer free.” 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription