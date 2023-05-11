Bristow girls soccer dominates their way to undefeated season

Photo courtesy of Morris Carlson

The Bristow Middle school girls soccer team just celebrated an undefeated 2023 season.

“We just dominated.”

That declaration from Bristow Middle School girls soccer head coach Morris Carlson summarizes his team’s 2023 campaign. Bristow steamrolled through their eight-game season, scoring 46 goals while allowing just five, according to Carlson. Bristow didn’t concede any goals until midway through the season, which Carlson said humbled them.

“First half of the season, nobody scored against us and (the girls) were feeling pretty cocky,” he said. “Then the team we played against scored two goals and kind of burst their bubble. Every game is different.”

