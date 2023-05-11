Bristow girls soccer dominates their way to undefeated season

That declaration from Bristow Middle School girls soccer head coach Morris Carlson summarizes his team’s 2023 campaign. Bristow steamrolled through their eight-game season, scoring 46 goals while allowing just five, according to Carlson. Bristow didn’t concede any goals until midway through the season, which Carlson said humbled them.
“First half of the season, nobody scored against us and (the girls) were feeling pretty cocky,” he said. “Then the team we played against scored two goals and kind of burst their bubble. Every game is different.”
The undefeated campaign follows a 2022 season that saw them win just four of their 10 matches. This season was Bristow’s and Carlson’s first undefeated season since 2018 when they went 10-0, according to Carlson.
“They played well,” Carlson said. “We had good defense and they were just very competitive. Just the right mix of kids.”
“We’ve been pretty competitive the rest of the time. Last year, we had a young team. Every year is different.”
Carlson explained that the team scoring so many goals was not meant to embarrass anyone, and that he tried to limit that.
“I’ve been on the other end where people scored a lot of goals against me,” he said. “I didn’t see the sense in that. I tried to keep it to five goals. Sometimes, it didn’t work out well. But my job was not to embarrass anybody, just to be competitive, and that worked out.”
Two sixth graders led Bristow’s scoring this season. Mia Toeaina scored a team-high 21 goals with Jocelyn Navarrete coming in second with eight.
Carlson kept 21 girls on the roster this season, about half of the amount that came to tryouts in March.
The season was played throughout April, and Bristow ended their unbeaten campaign with a 3-0 win against Oakley’s Delta Vista Middle School on April 28. The team plays two to three matches per week.
“It’s a short season,” he said. “This is my eighth year there, and you just get used to it.”
Bristow played two fewer games this season due to two other schools not being able to field teams this year.
