The Bristow Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ basketball teams recently finished their seasons undefeated.
Seventh grade
The Bristow seventh grade boys’ basketball team finished their season undefeated once again. This is the team’s second straight undefeated season.
From 3-pointers, driving to the hole, crazy plays and hard work, these boys worked together to make the season memorable, team officials said. The team would like to thank Coach Doc for his time and dedication, players’ families and the school community, which came out to watch the boys play.
The team is comprised of Nick, Jace, Jordan, Amall, Austin, Alex, Tristyn, Ryder, Camren, Caleb and Isaiah
Eighth grade
The Bristow boys’ basketball eighth-grade team recently finished its season undefeated (15-0) for the first time in school history.
With coach John O’Donnell leading the team, the boys played with a fierce competitiveness, tenacity and an undeniable synergy, team officials said.
The team’s energy was unstoppable. Power forward Mason Weber scored an all-time high of 31 points in one game. The squad created an unbreakable bond on and off the court, partly because most of the boys have been playing together since sixth grade.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.