The Liberty boys’ cross-country team recently wrapped up its season at the California Interscholastic Federation state cross-country championship in Fresno.
Jackson Schwartz, Anthony Portillo, Nic Lewis, Curtis Reichardt, Keene Sample and Matias Rogers all represented Liberty, with Schwartz finishing as the top Liberty finisher at 16:31.0, good enough for 112th place in the Division II race. Portillo finished 115th, Lewis 135th, Reichardt 162nd, Sample 180th and Rogers 181st.
In other action on the course, Freedom’s Kylee Denver made the trek, finished 60th with a time of 18:50.1 in the Division II girls’ race.
In the Division I girls’ race, Pittsburg’s Gabriella Hernandez also competed, finishing 113th in 19:37.3.
The Lions made the trip after finishing fourth as a team at the North Coast Section meet. Denver clocked a 12th place finish with a time of 18:20.1.
Overall at the state meet, Newbury Park took the Division II boys’ win, with its own Nico Young winning the race in 14:29.
Newbury Park also captured the Division II girls’ race, with Vista Del Lago’s Alexandra Klos topping all comers with a time of 17:14. Buchanan High School won the Division I girls' race, with Canyon Crest’s Carlie Dorostkar crossing first with a time of 16:46.
For complete results, visit www.bit.ly/2PbUVnQ.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.