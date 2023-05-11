BVAL football coach receives state honor

Victor Galli, head Pittsburg High football coach, was named the North Coast coach of the year by the California Coaches Association.
Galli was one of five Bay Area coaches to receive the honor. The others are:
- Bradley Johnson, cross country, Berkeley High.
- Michael Hansen, boys basketball, Dougherty Valley High (San Ramon).
- Robert Arroyo, boys water polo, De La Salle (Concord).
- Tiffiny Valdehueza, girls athletic director, Pinole Valley High.
Each June, the California Coaches Association honors dozens of coaches, as well as others who contribute to athletics, up and down the state for the impact they have had on their campuses and in their communities, according to a press release. The association recognizes these coaches who have supported athletics in California for many decades.
The annual awards ceremony dinner is June 17 in San Diego.
The purpose of the California Coaches Association, according to the press release, is to:
- raise the quality and competence. of high school athletic coaching and administration through leadership development, educational programs, training sessions and informative publications
- provide support and recognition of coaches for their “lifetime” coaching achievements, commitment and leadership.
- promote professional standards, practices and ethics.
- encourage good will and fellowship among athletic directors, coaches and administrators.
- recognize the value and importance of cultural diversity throughout the membership.
