The Antioch Football team will face arguably one of the toughest schedules in the Bay Valley Athletic League this season. The Panthers opponents, including reigning state champion Marin Catholic, went a combined 47-12 last season.
However, head coach Brett Dudley said he thinks this tough schedule shouldn’t throw a wrench into the team’s plans of winning the Bay Valley Athletic League and going to the playoffs.
Led by returning veterans such as Isaiah Pino on the defensive line and Ben Ulufaleilupe on the offensive line, Dudley says his squad will be able to compete in high-stakes games, and that the veteran players will be able to lead the younger guys who have less experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.