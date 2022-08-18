The Heritage football team that took the field in the fall of 2021 was young and inexperienced. That problem was made worse by the fact that the “2020 season” actually took place in the spring of 2021, leaving the Patriots without much of an offseason program. It showed. The Patriots had some good results but went 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the Bay Valley Athletic League.
Now, Dave Fogelstrom is entering his third season as Heritage’s head coach and the first relatively normal year, not impeded by COVID-19 restrictions or an abnormal schedule. The Patriots have had what the coach called an aggressive off-season program in the weight room, getting ready to play a more physical brand of football.
“Last year’s short off-season hurt us because our spring team was senior-heavy,” Fogelstrom said. “We were inexperienced last year and not close to being strong enough. Our players knew that, and we discussed what they needed to do to get to a higher level of physicality. The weight room numbers show they are now there, but they have to prove that on the field.”
Heritage has one of the league’s best offensive players in senior running back Devon Rivers. He’ll have some experienced players blocking for him. That includes Charlie Holland, a three-year letterman offensive lineman, fullback Brock Lombardi and tight end Koen Wolfe. Another prominent playmaker for the Patriots is Jeremiah Ruffin, a three-year starter at receiver. Rivers and Ruffin are also defensive backs while Lombardi and Wolfe also are linebackers.
Fullback and linebacker Ryan Simonds will also be a major player for the Patriots, Fogelstrom said. He’s entering his third year with the team but has missed a lot of time over the past two seasons due to injury. Junior Brooks Davis is new to the Heritage football team but gave his coaches a lot to be upbeat about at receiving camps during the summer.
Another newcomer is junior lineman Santana Roberts. Fogelstrom called him the strongest player on the team and said that he “will give people issues when we line him up on the defensive line.”
While the Patriots have some standout individual players, Fogelstrom said the strength of the team is that it plays as a team.
“We don’t have any ‘me guys’ and that is refreshing,” the coach said. “They just want to play hard and compete at a high level. We preach an “All In” ideal constantly and this group has been fully committed for months now.”
“Their commitment to the process and each other makes them strong,” Fogelstrom added. “We also have a half-dozen players who have been on varsity for three straight years now. They know what is expected.”
Heritage will open its season on Aug. 26 with a home game against Dublin. That will give the Patriots an immediate feeling for how much they’ve improved over the last year. In 2021, Heritage also opened against the Gaels and lost 21-6.
That’s the game that Fogelstrom is looking at now. But that’s less because of what happened last year and more because it’s the first game on the schedule.
“We are one game at a time,” Fogelstrom said. “Our schedule is far too strong for us to look down the road at anything. Right now, we are looking at Dublin and our season opener. They got after us last year and we know what they are capable of. Anything else is a waste of energy at this point.”
What Fogelstrom and the Patriots are expecting this season is a tricky question, he said. Fogelstrom said that the goal is, of course, to win every game. But he also noted that a successful season will not depend on what the team’s record is but the way that it achieves that mark.
“I am not going to define success with wins and losses,” he said. “We don’t actually talk about those. We talk about giving full effort and being fully committed to each other and the process of getting better. If we walk off the field and each player has given everything he has all week long in practice, film study, and during the game, then that is a success.”
August 26, 7:00 PM vs. Dublin
September 2, 7:00 PM @ Granada
September 9, 7:00 PM vs. Whitney
September 16, 7:00 PM vs. Vintage
September 23, 7:00 PM @ James Logan
September 30, 7:00 PM @ Freedom*
October 14, 7:00 PM @. Antioch*
October 20, 7:00 PM vs. Deer Valley*
October 28, 7:00 PM vs. Pittsburg*
November 4, 7:00 PM vs Liberty*
