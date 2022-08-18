Heritage Patriots logo

The Heritage football team that took the field in the fall of 2021 was young and inexperienced. That problem was made worse by the fact that the “2020 season” actually took place in the spring of 2021, leaving the Patriots without much of an offseason program. It showed. The Patriots had some good results but went 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the Bay Valley Athletic League. 

Now, Dave Fogelstrom is entering his third season as Heritage’s head coach and the first relatively normal year, not impeded by COVID-19 restrictions or an abnormal schedule. The Patriots have had what the coach called an aggressive off-season program in the weight room, getting ready to play a more physical brand of football. 

“Last year’s short off-season hurt us because our spring team was senior-heavy,” Fogelstrom said. “We were inexperienced last year and not close to being strong enough. Our players knew that, and we discussed what they needed to do to get to a higher level of physicality. The weight room numbers show they are now there, but they have to prove that on the field.”

