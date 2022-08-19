The Freedom football team is optimistic about the upcoming season.
Second-year head coach Zach Sims, who was previously an offensive coordinator for College Park High School, has high hopes for new quarterback Jacob Wasso, a transfer from Brentwood’s Heritage High School. Herschel Turner at tailback and Samaje Featherstone, also a running back, are key veterans returning to the team, with Featherstone capable of also playing multiple other positions on both sides of the ball.
Sims said he thinks the team’s style of play will be fast and exciting to watch. Tyler Arlaud, Freedom’s outside linebacker, will be a fast and physical defensive anchor, Sims said. Sims also calls his secondary “the best in the league.”
The Falcons open play against reigning state champion Marin Catholic on Aug. 26.
“We feel we can beat anyone, the expectation is to be able to compete with every team we play and win a lot of games,” Sims said. “We will be the most exciting team to watch in town”.
Sims also said he believes he and this team can bring success back to the Freedom football program. The last time the team won a league title was in 2016, and the last time it qualified for the North Coast Section playoffs was 2018.
August 26, 7:00 PM vs. Marin Catholic
September 2, 7:00 PM @ El Cerrito
September 9, 7:00 PM @ Grant
September 16, 7:00 PM vs. Menlo School
September 23, 7:00 PM vs. Eastlake
September 30, 7:00 PM vs. Heritage*
October 14, 7:00 PM @ Liberty*
October 21, 7:00 PM @ Pittsburg*
October 28, 7:00 PM vs. Antioch*
November 11, 7:00 PM @ Deer Valley*
