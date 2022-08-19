Freedom Falcons logo

The Freedom football team is optimistic about the upcoming season.

Second-year head coach Zach Sims, who was previously an offensive coordinator for College Park High School, has high hopes for new quarterback Jacob Wasso, a transfer from Brentwood’s Heritage High School. Herschel Turner at tailback and Samaje Featherstone, also a running back, are key veterans returning to the team, with Featherstone capable of also playing multiple other positions on both sides of the ball.

Sims said he thinks the team’s style of play will be fast and exciting to watch. Tyler Arlaud, Freedom’s outside linebacker, will be a fast and physical defensive anchor, Sims said. Sims also calls his secondary “the best in the league.”

