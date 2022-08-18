The Liberty Lions football team will kick off its season on Aug. 26 against the James Enochs Eagles out of Modesto, the first game on its quest toward its goal of a Bay Valley Athletic League title.
New head coach Mike Cable joins the Lions after seven years at Saratoga’s Prospect High School.
Some key returners to the squad include senior quarterback Nate Bell who Cable has labeled “the leader of the team.”
Giancarl Olvedo, a running back and linebacker, is known as the spark plug of a fairly young roster, Cable said.
The offseason was good for Liberty, competing in multiple seven-on-seven tournaments and reportedly performing well in all of them with a high-powered offense and stifling defense. The offensive system, which the team just learned over the offseason, is considered the strength of the team, Cable said.
Cable said to look for the team to play well on the field as well as be a positive part of the community, helping to create a positive culture for the area.
“We feel as if we have something very special here with this squad,” he said.
August 26, 7:00 PM vs. Enochs
September 1, 7:00 PM @ Los Gatos
September 9, 7:00 PM @ Wood
September 16, 7:00 PM vs. Monte Vista
September 23, 7:00 PM vs. San Ramon Valley
October 7, 7:00 PM @ Pittsburg*
October 14, 7:00 PM vs. Freedom*
October 21, 7:00 PM @ Antioch*
October 28, 7:00 PM vs. Deer Valley*
November 4, 7:00 PM @ Heritage*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.