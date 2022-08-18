Liberty Lions logo

The Liberty Lions football team will kick off its season on Aug. 26 against the James Enochs Eagles out of Modesto, the first game on its quest toward its goal of a Bay Valley Athletic League title.

New head coach Mike Cable joins the Lions after seven years at Saratoga’s Prospect High School.

Some key returners to the squad include senior quarterback Nate Bell who Cable has labeled “the leader of the team.”

