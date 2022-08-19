It has been a rough stretch of football for Deer Valley over the last several years. The Wolverines have had eight consecutive losing seasons and have won only two Bay Valley Athletic League games since the beginning of the 2014 season. None of the students at Deer Valley got to experience the Wolverines when they were one of the best teams in the Bay Valley Athletic League and all of the North Coast Section.
But while none of the current Wolverine players experienced that, their coach did. In January, Matt Mills was hired as Deer Valley’s head football coach. He’s been in coaching since 2018, working as an assistant at Encinal, Concord and most recently, College Park. Mills was also a senior on the 2009 team that won the BVAL title and went undefeated in the regular season. Mills hopes that he can help the current Wolverines “reconnect with the history of the program.”
“It’s been seven or eight years since Deer Valley has had a dominant football season,” Mills said. “A lot of my players don’t know anything but stories they’ve heard from siblings or cousins. Reconnecting them with that success and letting them know that we have everything we need here at Deer Valley.”
The early improvements have been significant. When Mills first took over, there were 25 kids in the program. Now, the varsity roster has 45 players and another 30 are on the freshman team. Of the 45 players on the varsity team, only 16 are seniors. When identifying the team’s greatest area of improvement, Mills said experience. He also saw the youth as a positive, as it’s often much easier for younger players to buy in to the system of a new head coach.
While the Wolverines are young, they are experienced in some important areas, the coach said. That includes at quarterback, where senior Ayanfe Adediran is the starter. Adediran will also have last season’s top receiver to throw to in senior Carlos Perez. In terms of new varsity players, Mills has been impressed with the play of junior linebacker and defensive back, Ivan Padilla and senior running back and linebacker Otis Wilson.
Deer Valley is also a transfer-heavy team. Three of the top players on the team are 6-foot-4 senior receiver Justin Hegarty, junior running back Jabari Mckinney and sophomore lineman Siupeli Langi. They came from Concord, Freedom and McLymonds, respectively.
Langi leads a group of young linemen that Mills sees as potentially the strength of the team.
“A lot of guys up front that are young but have been strong in the weight room,” Mills said. “But I think we’re going to be able to move people and run the ball effectively.”
The Wolverines will be tested early. They open the year on Aug. 26 with a road game against reigning Diablo Athletic League champion, Northgate. Mills is experienced with the Broncos, having gone against them last year while on the College Park staff. Deer Valley’s first league game will also be a good measuring stick contest. On Sept. 29, the Wolverines will host their crosstown rivals, Antioch.
DEER VALLEY 2022 SCHEDULE
August 26, 7:00 PM @ Northgate
September 3, 1:00 PM @ St. Mary’s
September 9, 7:00 PM @ Kennedy
September 17, 7:00 PM @ Balboa
September 23, 7:00 PM vs. Dougherty Valley
September 29, 7:00 PM vs. Antioch*
October 14, 7:00 PM @ Pittsburg*
October 20, 7:00 PM @ Heritage*
October 28, 7:00 PM @ Liberty*
November 4, 7:00 PM vs. Freedom*
