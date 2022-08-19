Deer Valley Wolverines logo

It has been a rough stretch of football for Deer Valley over the last several years. The Wolverines have had eight consecutive losing seasons and have won only two Bay Valley Athletic League games since the beginning of the 2014 season. None of the students at Deer Valley got to experience the Wolverines when they were one of the best teams in the Bay Valley Athletic League and all of the North Coast Section. 

But while none of the current Wolverine players experienced that, their coach did. In January, Matt Mills was hired as Deer Valley’s head football coach. He’s been in coaching since 2018, working as an assistant at Encinal, Concord and most recently, College Park. Mills was also a senior on the 2009 team that won the BVAL title and went undefeated in the regular season. Mills hopes that he can help the current Wolverines “reconnect with the history of the program.”

“It’s been seven or eight years since Deer Valley has had a dominant football season,” Mills said. “A lot of my players don’t know anything but stories they’ve heard from siblings or cousins. Reconnecting them with that success and letting them know that we have everything we need here at Deer Valley.”

