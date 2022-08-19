Pittsburg Pirates logo

The 2021 season was the 20th for Victor Galli as Pittsburg’s head football coach. The Pirates did what they’ve done so often in Galli’s tenure (and before), running through the Bay Valley Athletic League. With Division 1 college recruits on the field, Pittsburg is expected to have similar results. 

Quarterback Jaden Rashada is the marquee returning player. The quarterback was one of the Class of 2023’s most highly sought-after recruits before committing to Miami. Rashada threw for 2,220 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021. He also ran for 193 yards, making him the leading returning rusher for the Pirates. 

Rashada will have a bevy of weapons available to him in the passing game. That includes last season’s two leading receivers. Rashid Williams and Zach Card, who combined for nearly 1,500 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions as juniors. Both are back this year, and like Williams, both will play Division 1 college football, with Williams committed to Washington and Card bound for Oregon State. 

