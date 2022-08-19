The 2021 season was the 20th for Victor Galli as Pittsburg’s head football coach. The Pirates did what they’ve done so often in Galli’s tenure (and before), running through the Bay Valley Athletic League. With Division 1 college recruits on the field, Pittsburg is expected to have similar results.
Quarterback Jaden Rashada is the marquee returning player. The quarterback was one of the Class of 2023’s most highly sought-after recruits before committing to Miami. Rashada threw for 2,220 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021. He also ran for 193 yards, making him the leading returning rusher for the Pirates.
Rashada will have a bevy of weapons available to him in the passing game. That includes last season’s two leading receivers. Rashid Williams and Zach Card, who combined for nearly 1,500 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions as juniors. Both are back this year, and like Williams, both will play Division 1 college football, with Williams committed to Washington and Card bound for Oregon State.
A quarterback headed for Miami throwing to receivers headed to Pac-12 schools would be daunting enough. But it doesn’t stop there for Pittsburg. Senior receiver Khai Taylor has committed to Nevada while another senior receiver, Kenyan Higgins, has multiple Division 1 offers. That’s also true of sophomore Jadyn Hudson, though his best position is on defense at defensive back. He made 58 tackles as a freshman last season.
While Pittsburg is loaded with talent, there are some questions on the team, the coach said. One is in the trenches. The Pirates have to replace Aidan Bandes, Lisala Takafua and Justin Turner, who were all First-Team All-BVAL offensive linemen in 2021. On defense, First-Team All-League lineman Nicolas Quintero graduated, as did First-Team All-Metro linebacker Jakobe Harmon and First-Team All-League linebacker Kai Green.
That will put a greater spotlight on returning linebackers – seniors Cameron Clanton and Giomani Enea. But Clanton was Second-Team All-BVAL last season while Enea was All-Honorable Mention. So, while a greater spotlight will be on them, the Pirates aren’t exactly inexperienced at linebacker.
Another unproven area for Pittsburg is in the running game, the coach said. Last year’s leading rusher, Charles Brown Jr., transferred to Antioch.
That said, if last season showed anything it’s that the rest of the BVAL has a long way to go to catch Pittsburg. The Pirates blitzed through the league last year, going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 233-67 in those five games, with a 34-13 win over Antioch being the closest game.
Pittsburg will be tested with its non-league schedule. After opening the year at home against Bethel on Friday, Aug. 26, the Pirates will go to Southern California to play in San Diego’s Honor Bowl. Once there, they’ll see another powerhouse program on Saturday, Sept. 3 in a game against Nevada’s Liberty High School.
Two weeks later, the Pirates will host Folsom in a showdown between two of Northern California’s top programs. Pittsburg will also be looking to avenge a 38-17 loss from last season.
While Pittsburg is by far the BVAL’s most consistently successful program, different teams in the league have upended them at various points over the years. While that could happen again, the Pirates enter the 2022 season as the favorites in the league.
August 26, 7:00 PM vs. Bethel
September 3, 12:00 PM @ Liberty, NV
September 9, 7:00 PM @ California
September 16, 7:00 PM vs. Folsom
September 30, 7:00 PM vs. McClymonds
October 7, 7:00 PM vs. Liberty*
October 14, 7:00 PM @ Deer Valley*
October 21, 7:00 PM vs. Freedom*
October 28, 7:00 PM @ Heritage*
November 11, 7:00 PM @ Antioch*
