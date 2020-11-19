A number of Bay Valley Athletic League stars recently signed their college letters of intent.
Liberty soccer player Alexis Gutierrez
Liberty High School soccer star Alexis Gutierrez recently signed her letter of intent to attend St. Mary’s College in Moraga.
Gutierrez garnered all-league second team recognition her freshman year and first-team honors her sophomore and junior campaigns.
All the while, the team flourished, winning at least a share of the league title each season as well as advancing to the North Coast Section playoffs each year.
If high school sports are permitted, Gutierrez is slated to have one more year on the field.
Antioch shortstop Haley Painter
Antioch shortstop Haley Painter recently signed her letter of intent to attend Fresno State University.
The senior has hit .457 with 80 hits, 64 RBI and 47 runs scored in 56 games for the Panthers.
Painter was named to the all-league first team in 2018 and the second team in 2019.
Her junior season was cut short after only three games due to the pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
She’s expected to once again be a key player on the squad if the team is allowed to play in the spring.
Heritage outfielder Gavin Tonkel
Senior Heritage outfielder Gavin Tonkel is headed to Sacramento State.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound star hit .275 with 19 hits, 11 RBI and 17 runs scored in 33 total varsity games.
As a freshman, he hit .468 with three home runs and 21 RBI in 21 games for the Patriots freshman team, before being called up to the varsity squad in the North Coast Section playoffs.
He followed that impressive showing by hitting .286 with 16 hits and eight RBI in 26 games, before being named to the all-league honorable mention team.
His junior campaign was cut short after only four games due to the pandemic, but he still managed to hit .250 with three hits and three RBI.
He’s slated to be an integral member of the squad this season.
The Press will print additional letter of intent signees in the coming weeks.
