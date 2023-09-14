Cable confident in Liberty despite special teams problems

“I’m pretty confident that we can go toe to toe with anybody that we play,” Liberty High head football coach Mike Cable said following Tuesday’s practice as the team gears up for their Homecoming game this Friday night against the Fremont Tigers.
The Lions are coming off a blowout victory over the Will C. Wood Wildcats running back Jaxon Bell rushed for 266 yards and six touchdowns to be named the NorCal Offensive Player of the Week.
Cable continues to reiterate that he has full confidence in this team to be able to contend with Pittsburg High School for the Bay Valley Athletic League championship and win playoff games.
“We have a belief of where we’re gonna be and what we need to do to accomplish that. We’ve shown that every game, even in the first half of the Los Gatos game,” Cable said.
Preparations for this week's match against Fremont have been difficult for the Lions due to a lack of film to study to get ready for the Tigers, coaches said.
Last week, Fremont played El Cerrito High School when the game was stopped two minutes before halftime because injuries made it difficult for the Tigers to field a team.
“We don’t know exactly what to prepare for with that though we just have to be ready to adapt,” said Cable.
Special teams has continued to be a weak spot for the Lions, and Cable said he hopes this week can be a turning point for that unit. Last week, the Lions failed three point-after touchdown attempts and turned the ball over on downs after a bad snap on a punt.
“We invest time, but it’s difficult. We’re doing our best to fix those things; we definitely have to stop the bleeding,” Cable said.
Quarterback Sage Robertson has been battling a left hand injury since the Sept. 1 game against Los Gatos. Last week, he wore a brace to start the game but took it off after finding it difficult to field snaps. However late in the third quarter, he reinjured the hand and came out of the game. Cable doesn’t anticipate Robertson wearing a brace this week and believes he is good to go for Friday night's game.
“He’s doing well, better than last week," Cable said. "He’s been making throws, doing well. We have full confidence in his ability going into this game.”
This Friday’s match against the Fremont Tigers has a later kickoff time at 7:15 due to the pre-game Homecoming festivities at Liberty High as the Lions look to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
(0) comments
