Cable confident in Liberty despite special teams problems

“We don’t know exactly what to prepare for,” Liberty High head football coach Mike Cable said ahead of the team’s Homecoming game against the Fremont Tigers. “We just have to be ready to adapt.”

 Juan Cebreiros

“I’m pretty confident that we can go toe to toe with anybody that we play,” Liberty High head football coach Mike Cable said following Tuesday’s practice as the team gears up for their Homecoming game this Friday night against the Fremont Tigers. 

The Lions are coming off a blowout victory over the Will C. Wood Wildcats running back Jaxon Bell rushed for 266 yards and six touchdowns to be named the NorCal Offensive Player of the Week. 

Cable continues to reiterate that he has full confidence in this team to be able to contend with Pittsburg High School for the Bay Valley Athletic League championship and win playoff games.

