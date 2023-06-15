UC Berkeley_EDITORIAL ART

Swimmers from the University of California Berkeley’s 2023 NCAA national championship swimming and diving team conducted a clinic for some local kids to encourage them to dream big.

The team of five swimmers – four current students and one graduated – hosted the session on June 10 at Liberty High School’s Jack Ferrell Aquatic Center for the River Otters Swim Team, a local recreational swim team.

“This was an amazing, unique opportunity for our team,” said Otters president and founder Rick Pierce of his 250 swimmers. “The Cal swimmers teamed up with our coaching staff to give the kids an experience they will never forget.”

