Swimmers from the University of California Berkeley’s 2023 NCAA national championship swimming and diving team conducted a clinic for some local kids to encourage them to dream big.
The team of five swimmers – four current students and one graduated – hosted the session on June 10 at Liberty High School’s Jack Ferrell Aquatic Center for the River Otters Swim Team, a local recreational swim team.
“This was an amazing, unique opportunity for our team,” said Otters president and founder Rick Pierce of his 250 swimmers. “The Cal swimmers teamed up with our coaching staff to give the kids an experience they will never forget.”
Cal-Berkeley graduate Will Roberts, 23, brought four other current Cal-Berkeley swimmers – Rachel Klinker, Dave Roberts, Jason Louser and Colby Mefford – to Brentwood for the clinic.
“This is a big initiative to have Cal integrated more with the community and pioneer how swim teams should be interacting with the community,” said Roberts. “We, as swimmers and students, are given so much and we want to give back. Our swimmers learn so much working with the kids” who range in age from 4-18.
Besides giving back and chasing personal growth, the program is designed to increase water safety and awareness in the Bay Area, Roberts said.
Roberts said the clinic with the River Otters was the Cal team’s second overall and first with the River Otters, but they hope to expand the experience to other teams. This is the first year the program has run and the Cal swimmers look forward to collaborating with more teams and benefiting the community in some way.
All Cal team members will be eligible to offer their expertise in various strokes, and Will Roberts said you couldn’t go wrong with any of them.
“Something underrated about athletes is their ability to commit to something and persevere and believe in themselves,” he said. “I think that belief will take them through life and they can apply that to life and whatever they do.”
Teams are welcome to contact Cal-Berkeley to set up their own event. For more information, email willroberts@berkeley.edu.
