The nonprofit California Football Academy recently celebrated the end of its Fall 2021 season during its championship day, where all 48 teams played at the Freedom High Stadium in Oakley.
These four teams won their respective divisions:
7- to 8-year-old division champions – Mustangs -standing left to right: assistant coach Isaiah Harper, head coach Isaac Harper, players Owen Lasnier, Amiyah Harper, Gianna McBride, Cataleyah Naja, Eduardo Benitez , Sebastian Johnson, assistant coach James Sykes, coach Mathew Rakchhat and coach Willi Thompson; kneeling left to right: players Jameson McBride, Jayden Jourdan, Jonathan Gavarrete, Adrian Garcia and Dominic Jenio. Player Giovanni Bonilla is not pictured.
9- to 10--old division champions – Bears- kneeling left to right are players Channing Moore, Ramses Easley, Terrance Thomas, Austin Pioletti and Enzo Duran. Second row: Players Tyrese Brown, Malcom Jordan, Jessie Davis, Vincenzo Osborne, Frederick Edwards, Josh Aiello, Jayden Johnson and Knox Lopez; back row head coach Brett Osborne, assistant coach Tristeon Moore and team manager Justin Johnson.
11- to 12-year-old division champions – Faith over Fear :
Top row (left to right): Players Deoujenea Clay, Mavrick Fuentes, Joshua Mason, assistant coach James Goode, head coach Vontre Mason, players Jason Goode, Gabriel Mason and Angel Estrella; bottom row, left to right, players Aaron Elbo, Matthew Cuevas, Abel Gonzalez, Aaden Nuss, Jesse Young, Roderick Ward and Robby Megia.
13- to 16- year-old division champions - Chiefs:
Players (not named in any order): Crimson Eclarino, Ryan Stafford, Isaiah Cook, Jordan Cook, Cooper James Thurston, Aiden Harrington, Justin Arraiz, Adrian Alcayaga, Myles Rebholz, Elijah Hernandez and Luke Taylor. The head coach is Ruben Gomez, and the assistant coaches are Jesus Gutierrez and Logan Taylor.
The league will be starting its spring 2022 season in mid-March and are taking registration now for 4-to 16-year-old boys and girls of all skill levels. For more information, visit www.californiafootballacademy.com
