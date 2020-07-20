In the wake of the state’s attempts to control the spread of coronavirus, California’s high school sports governing body has announced a revised sports schedule for the upcoming school year.
The fall season, which generally would start around August, will now be pushed back to December. Winter sports, ordinarily beginning around November, will now commence in March, along with spring sports. Normally, spring sports would begin around February.
Here is the North Coast Section's complete news release and sports calendar.
