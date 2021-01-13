The California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s high school sports governing body, has announced plans to utilize a new pitching safety and performance management system.
Created by league administrators, parents and coaches, ChangeUp (the pitching safety and performance management system) is unique as it captures pitch activity over multiple teams and leagues, across all seasons and for a player’s entire career.
Additionally, ChangeUp offers real-time, data-driven analytics insights and performance trends that can be used to promote player safety and to shape strength/conditioning/training regimes, facilitate player recruitment processes and inform medical treatment decisions if injuries do occur.
ChangeUp’s player-centric pitching safety and performance management platform ensures players are staying within pitch limits, are receiving required days of rest, and are training accordingly.
“We are truly pleased to partner with ChangeUp as they bring their unique pitch management platform to the California market,” stated Brian Sandy, general manager at Playfly Sports Properties, which is in partnership with ChangeUp LLC. “The ChangeUp team has deep roots in the baseball community ― as players, as coaches, as parents ― and we are excited about what this new technology offers California Interscholastic Federation student athletes and members schools. We are especially grateful for their commitment to the California Interscholastic Federation mission of education-based athletics during these challenging times.”
