Cameron Swank won the 20-lap All Star Racing Series B Modified Main Event Saturday, Aug. 24, at Antioch Speedway.
Swank currently leads all rookies in the standings, and this was the first win of the season for the 2017 Hobby Stock champion.
He started up on the front row, with reigning champion Trevor Clymens in the second row and previous winner Tommy Fraser back in 10th.
Clymens was there to provide pressure on Swank as Fraser steadily worked his way through the pack up to third.
But Swank drove a good race and scored the well-earned victory ahead of Clymens, Fraser, Tommy Clymens Jr. and Ty Bickford.
Alan Miranda won the 20-lap Wingless Spec Sprint main event, his first win of the season.
The race was shaken up early when outside front row starter Dan Gonderman, point leader Shannon Newton and Jeff Scotto were eliminated before one lap could be completed.
Past division championship runner-up Marcus Smith was making his first start of the season and had the pole, but Miranda would win the battle with Smith to score the victory.
2015 champion Kyle Bakkie finished third, followed by Rick Panfili and Keith Calvino.
In other action, Josh Leach won the 20-lap Hobby Stock main event.
Even having to start back in 10th as the previous winner, Leach quickly worked his way to the front of the pack and would get his fifth win.
Incoming point leader Chris Sorensen had his worst night of season and was eliminated early.
Dalton Jewell had the outside front row start, looking to get his first win. Though Jewell led several laps, Leach eventually made his winning pass and went on to victory.
Jewell settled for second, and Breanna Troen gained more points on Sorensen with a solid third place finish. Heat race winner Ken Johns and Will Buirch rounded out the Top 5.
Jimmy Robbins won the 20-lap Limited Late Model Main Event. Robbins is a past Super Hobby Stock and Figured 8 champion at the speedway, but this was his first win in this division.
After winning the heat race, Robbins had the pole for the main event. Robbins contended with point leader Kimo Oreta throughout the race but prevailed at the checkered flag. John Evans finished third, ahead of Michael Burch.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.