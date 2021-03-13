The Freedom and Campolindo football teams both celebrated the opportunity to play for the first time since 2019 on Friday night.
But only the Cougars felt the thrill of victory.
Campolindo took the lead for the first time midway through the fourth quarter, and held on for a 27-23 victory at Freedom High School.
“I think our kids played their tails off tonight,” said Freedom head coach Andrew Cotter. “Hats off to Campolindo. They did a great job.”
Maxwell Weaver’s 42-yard catch and run with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter ended up being the Cougars clinching score. Freedom’s last gasp fell short, when Tyler Lepolo’s fourth-down snag came up inches short of a first down at Freedom’s own 41-yard line with under a minute to play, giving the ball back to Campolindo for good.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Lepolo said.
Lepolo’s 3-yard touchdown catch earlier in the game gave Freedom a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter, and his 8-yard grab with under a minute to go in the first half, put Freedom on top 13-6. But every time it looked like Freedom was set to pull away, Campolindo halted their momentum.
Weaver’s 15-yard catch pulled the Cougars in 13-12 at halftime.
And after Freedom’s Charles Goines’ 3-yard touchdown run put Freedom up 20-12 midway through the third, Campolindo’s Joey Schmidt hauled in a 22-yard score, and Weaver scored the two-point conversion to knot the game at 20 late in the third quarter.
Roberto Martinez’s 32-yard field goal put Freedom up 23-20 early in the fourth, but Weaver’s aforementioned 42-yard streaking score put Campolindo up for good, 27-23, less than two game minutes later.
Freedom returns to the field at 7 p.m. on March 19 at Pittsburg.
Campolindo travels to Benicia the same night at 7:30 p.m.
— check back for updates.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.