Brentwood’s Heritage High School girls’ soccer season ended Saturday after a 4-1 defeat against the No. 1 seeded Carondelet Cougars in the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs.
Though the Patriots will graduate some key players, the core of the team will return next year.
“The future is bright for Heritage, so don’t think we’re going away anytime soon,” said head coach Gary LaFleur. “A game like today is tremendously valuable for a lot of our players. I can’t be more proud of our team and our school. Our group is a bunch of winners.”
The start of the season wasn’t ideal for the Patriots, going 1-4-1 through its first round of games. After earning a 2-0 victory over Buena High School in Southern California, the season turned around for Heritage. They clinched a first-round home playoff game, in which they defeated Clayton Valley Charter 3-0. It was the first playoff victory for Heritage since 2015.
But Saturday afternoon’s performance was not in the game plan. Carondelet’s Jordyn Young scored five minutes in. Ellie Ospeck chipped the ball in to make 2-0 as the halftime whistle blew, killing any momentum Heritage looked to have in the second half.
1 of 37
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
No. 8 ranked Heritage fell to no. 1 Carondelet 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Walnut Creek, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The Cougars will face Berkeley in the semifinal round of play. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2020
While Makeila Yancey scored Heritage’s only goal, the Cougars added two more to make it 4-1.
Rising stars like Kaya Scoot, Jayden Sanders and Sabrina Rogers will suit up for the Patriots again next winter, but seniors Tory Morfin and Sarah Smith played their last high school game.
“I’m beyond proud,” said Smith, who will be playing soccer at Sacramento State next year. “I’m so excited for this team. This season has been our best yet. These girls have a bright future.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.