Freedom cheerleader Lilly Weyrauch practices routines on campus, Monday, Feb. 8. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cessation of all high school sports for nearly a year, cross-country, swimming and diving, and girls' golf and tennis are scheduled to begin competitions later this month.
Cheering a return of Bay Valley Athletic League sports
