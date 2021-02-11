Cheering a return to sports
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Freedom cheerleader Lilly Weyrauch practices routines on campus, Monday, Feb. 8. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cessation of all high school sports for nearly a year, cross-country, swimming and diving, and girls' golf and tennis are scheduled to begin competitions later this month.

