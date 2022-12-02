Antioch Speedway logo

Morgan Hill’s Jimmy Christian won the 25-lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event last Saturday night as the season came to a close at Antioch Speedway. Christian is a two-time Watsonville Speedway champion, and he led the race from the outset.

Early on, there was a battle for second between previous winner Ethon Lanfri of Milpitas and Nathan Schank of Phoenix, Arizona. Following a yellow flag on Lap 5, the two drivers got a little too close for comfort in Turn 4 with both flipping to end their race. Christian led Jacob Tuttle of Oakley on the next restart. They kept that order through a couple of slowdowns. Traffic became a factor late in the race, but Christian made all the right moves to hold off Tuttle for the victory. Brent Steck of Roseville ended up third ahead of Shane Hopkins of Placerville and Josh Young of Roseville.

Five-time champion Troy Foulger of Oakley scored the win in the 20-lap IMCA Modified Main Event. This was the seventh win of the season for Foulger In the Bowers Motorsportd entry. Foulger started on the front row and charged into the lead ahead of Randy McDaniel of Olivehurst. Foulger built a half-lap advantage over the past Marysville champion McDaniel by the end of the race. Oakley’s Jeff Browne had a good battle going with Olivehurst’s Phillip Shelby for third before finally grabbing the spot for good, followed by Danny Malfatti of Hayward and Chris Lewis of Oroville.

