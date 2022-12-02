Morgan Hill’s Jimmy Christian won the 25-lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event last Saturday night as the season came to a close at Antioch Speedway. Christian is a two-time Watsonville Speedway champion, and he led the race from the outset.
Early on, there was a battle for second between previous winner Ethon Lanfri of Milpitas and Nathan Schank of Phoenix, Arizona. Following a yellow flag on Lap 5, the two drivers got a little too close for comfort in Turn 4 with both flipping to end their race. Christian led Jacob Tuttle of Oakley on the next restart. They kept that order through a couple of slowdowns. Traffic became a factor late in the race, but Christian made all the right moves to hold off Tuttle for the victory. Brent Steck of Roseville ended up third ahead of Shane Hopkins of Placerville and Josh Young of Roseville.
Five-time champion Troy Foulger of Oakley scored the win in the 20-lap IMCA Modified Main Event. This was the seventh win of the season for Foulger In the Bowers Motorsportd entry. Foulger started on the front row and charged into the lead ahead of Randy McDaniel of Olivehurst. Foulger built a half-lap advantage over the past Marysville champion McDaniel by the end of the race. Oakley’s Jeff Browne had a good battle going with Olivehurst’s Phillip Shelby for third before finally grabbing the spot for good, followed by Danny Malfatti of Hayward and Chris Lewis of Oroville.
Trevor Clymens of Brentwood returned to the IMCA Sport Modifieds and won the 25-lap Main Event. He was the top rookie in IMCA Modifieds this year and was a three-time Sport Modified champion prior to that. Jason Ryan Jr. of Oakley took the early lead and held it until contact exiting Turn 1 on Lap 9 between him and Clymens allowed Gazelle’s Jace Wright, a regular at Siskiyou Golden Speedway, to grab the lead. Wright led until contact in Turn 2 on Lap 19 with Clymens saw him spin. Clymens took the lead at that point and held off State champion Jacob Mallet Jr. of Oakley the rest of the way for the win. Ryan rebounded for third ahead of Jonathan Hagio of Prunedale and Wright.
Ty Carlson of Stockton won the 20-lap Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock Main Event. Carlson is a Late Model racer at the Stockton 99 Speedway, and he took advantage of his front-row starting opportunity to lead the entire distance in his first Antioch Speedway start.
Carlson charged into the lead when the green flag waved, followed by IMCA Modified racer Terry DeCarlo Jr. of Martinez, who was driving the Kenneth Robles car. Through multiple yellow flags, DeCarlo challenged Carlson at numerous points, even pulling side by side at times. During the final few laps, however, Carlson stretched his advantage to score the victory. Jason Poppert of Sacramento was a solid third, followed by Taylor DeCarlo of Martinez and Jeremy Langenderfer of Corning.
Mike Learn of Petaluma won the 20-lap Super Stock Main Event. Learn is a past Petaluma and Tri State Pro Stock Series champion, and he started on the front row to take the immediate lead. Richard Vander Ploeg of Oroville ran second for the first seven laps before the only yellow flag waved on Lap 7 for a backstretch crash. Learn continued to lead the restart as champion Jim Freethy of Danville moved into second. Learn pulled away to a straightaway advantage with Freethy a solid second, followed by Mike Walko of Knightsen, Wayne Trimble of Auburn and Vander Ploeg.
Dana Gardner of San Bruno won the 20-lap Print Club Mini Stock Main Event. He had a bad start as Merced champion Austin Sprague of Oakdale took the early lead ahead of Dennis Cosens of Mentmore, New Mexico. Costens made an outside pass on Sprague to take the lead on Lap 3, and the two engaged in a close, sometimes side-by-side battle for several laps. Following a Lap 16 yellow flag for a lost bumper from the Sprague car, Gardner, in third place, moved into the lead. Gardner led the rest of the way to win ahead of Sprague, Costens, Eddie Humphrey III of Torrance and Daniel Bond of Oakdale.
Bakersfield’s Jerry Flippo won the 20-lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event. Flippo is a multi-time Modified champion at his home track. He jumped into the immediate lead ahead of Fred Ryland. Ryland broke on Lap 10 for the only yellow flag of the race. Flippo scored a convincing victory ahead of Anthony Giuliani Morgan Hill and Kenneth Robles of Rio Vista.
