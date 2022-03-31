If you can pitch, you will have a chance to beat anyone. That’s been a common theme throughout all levels of baseball since the sport was invented. And for the most part, that’s how the Freedom High baseball season has gone through the first 12 games.
A 2-1 loss to Berkeley moved the Falcons to 7-5 overall. Pitching has been a big part of the preseason winning record. Freedom has a staff ERA of 3.02.
“Our strength is definitely pitching and defense,” coach Ken Evanson said. “We have a lot of strengths. We’re an offensive team, too. We’re a good club. We’re going to contend in every game. Happy with where the guys are at physically and mentally.”
Junior Shawn McBroom came into the season as the ace of the Freedom pitching staff. In 32.1 innings, he’s struck out 41 batters, has allowed 26 hits, only four walks and has an ERA of 1.08. Senior Shane Denny and junior Trevor Carmignani are second and third on the team in innings pitched, with 26 and 11, respectively. Both have sub-4.00 ERA’s, with Carmignani at 3.18 and Denny at 3.77.
Defensively, senior centerfielder Michon Cole has been the leader with 33 putouts.
“He has good senior leadership,” Evanson said. “And he’s a ballhawk in CF. His defense has been stellar.”
Cole has also been a centerpiece of the offense. He has 13 hits and 13 runs scored, leading the team in both categories. Nearly half of those hits have been for extra bases (three doubles and three triples). He also has nine steals.
Overall, power has been a strength for Freedom. Junior first baseman Trent Keys has three home runs. Seniors Evan Merz, Daenen Napoli and junior Geno Baffico each have one.
McBroom and senior Evan Poynter have also all contributed to the offense. Both have 11 hits. Poynter leads the Falcons with 11 runs batted in. McBroom, meanwhile, leads his team in both batting average (.375) walks drawn (10) and stolen bases (14).
One of the preseason goals for Freedom was to go 10-4 or better in the pre-league portion of the schedule. That can’t happen. Even with wins against Pinole Valley on Wednesday, March 30 (the results of that game were not available at press time) and El Cerrito on Thursday, March 31, the Falcons will finish that part of the season at 9-5. But if there’s a silver lining, it’s that – excluding a 9-5 loss to Dougherty Valley in the season opener – every loss has been by one run.
“We’re doing well,” Evanson said. “We’ve been in every game, which is all that we can ask for at this part of the going.”
Another goal was to win the Bay Valley Athletic League. Freedom will open the BVAL schedule on Thursday, April 7 with a 4 p.m. road game against Antioch. The Falcons and Panthers will meet at 4 p.m. the following day at Freedom.
A general feeling among BVAL coaches this year is that the league race will be tight. There is no obvious favorite, nor is there an obvious doormat. Evanson shares that belief.
“I would definitely agree,” he said. “I don’t think there’s going to be a frontrunner. There are 10 games in the league and I’d bet the winner is going to be 7-3.”
One of the differences between 2022 and 2021 is the non-league schedule. Last season, due to COVID-19 limiting traveling throughout California, the BVAL played only league opponents.
That created a lot of familiarities.
Playing different opponents again has brought back old challenges for coaches, which Evanson is happy to see.
“It’s definitely an adjustment,” Evanson said. “You don’t have the ability to go see the other team. If you’re going to scout, you’ve got to go 30-40 minutes, rely on MaxPreps or talk to other coaches. It’s different and it’s for the better.”
Beyond winning the league, Freedom’s final goal was to be a Top 8 seed in the North Coast Section Playoffs and to go on a long run once there.
If we look into a crystal ball and see that happening, what would have taken place between now and then to allow that to occur?
“We need to be tougher with our bats,” Evanson said. “Put the ball in play more and strike out less. If that happens, that crystal ball is looking good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.