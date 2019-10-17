The Cornerstone Christian Cougar football is on a 16 game win streak.
The streak dates back to the 2018 season, when they went 9-0 and won the Pacific Coast League. This is Cornerstone’s third year in eight-man football.
“We knew we had a special group of student athletes when the 2020 class was in junior high,” said Logan Heyer, head coach and principal at Cornerstone. “We just wanted them to stay for high school, so we could build a program around them. Five of these players are also on our NCS (North Coast Section) champion basketball team. We have created a great program for kids to come in and compete at a high level athletically.”
The Cougars are currently 7-0 this season and ranked fifth in the state. They are led by a group of eight seniors who have played together for three years. They lost last year’s league MVP Michael Valle to a broken leg after game five but have not skipped a beat.
Caed Miner and Matthew Broad have stepped up in Valle’s absence. In the first two games without Valle, Miner is responsible for 10 touchdowns, either running or passing, and Broad has rushed for over 300 yards.
“We lose a dynamic player in Michael, but we are still a very physical team,” said Heyer about the loss of Valle. “It all starts with our offensive line, featuring seniors Malcolm Russel, Dominic Waldecker, Dominic Tsukerman and junior Kevin Sousa. They do a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage, and our skill guys have some huge holes to run through.”
The Cougars have already beaten last year’s NCS champions — Branson — and the runners up — South Fork — this year.
The squad has been dominant on both offense and defense, scoring an average of 62 points, while only allowing 21 per game.
“We play in a Central Coast Section league but will be eligible for the NCS playoffs this year,” Heyer said. “NCS just started a playoff for eight-man football last year. NCS has been this teams clear goal from day one of practice.”
– Courtesy of Cornerstone Christian School
