Cornerstone Christian enters 8-person football playoffs as top seed

Cornerstone Christian School in Antioch doesn’t have a large high school class, but their eight-person football team has been dominant, racking up 19 straight victories dating back to last year.
Despite earning the top seed in the North Coast Section playoffs, they’ll play their first playoff game Friday on the road against fifth-seeded Calistoga.
Originally, the game was scheduled to be played at Heritage High School, but the eight-person format required a smaller field than the traditional game featuring eleven players per side. Playing at Heritage would have required special boundaries drawn on the field in chalk. Calistoga protested, saying the chalk could get wiped off in the course of gameplay. Since Cornerstone’s original playoff application didn’t include their home field, they are being required to play at Calistoga, despite being the higher seed.
“It’s serving as motivation,” said Cornerstone offensive coordinator Steven Miner. “The boys feel like they stole something from them. But it is what it is; we’re going to play football.”
There are about 40 boys in grades 9-12 at Cornerstone, and 15 of them are on the football team. The game is played on a field measuring 80 yards long and 40 yards wide. Cornerstone fielded a team in the earlier 2010s until interest waned. The team was brought back in 2017, when the young team struggled.
“We went 3-7 that year, but we knew we had something really good,” Miner said.
Since then, they haven’t lost a game. They finished the 2018 season with a record of 9-0. In 2019, they scheduled some of the strongest teams in the area and still managed to finish the season undefeated, dominating their opponents by an average score of 59-16.
“The reason we scheduled the way we did was because we want to win the NCS (tournament),” Miner said. That meant playing teams like Stuart Hill, who went undefeated in 2018, defending NCS champions Branson, and another powerhouse in South Fork.
The Cougars’ closest game was a 66-62 win over Branson in September. This year, Branson is the second seed behind Cornerstone Christian.
Friday’s game against Calistoga represents the semifinals of the NCS tournament. If Cornerstone Christian wins, they’ll play the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Branson and third-seeded South Fork, whom Cornerstone beat 68-12 in their season opener.
Miner said Calistoga plays very physical, much like the Cougars, and his team is excited about the opportunity. He said they’ll be the most physical team they’ve played all year.
The Cougars are led by a group of well-decorated players, including Pacific Coast League Offensive MVP Caed Miner, Defensive MVP Matt Broad and Lineman of the Year Dominic Waldecker, who also won the Sportsmanship Award.
“All our kids are going to hit you hard and then help you up,” said Miner. “We say no cheapshots, and our boys embrace that. We want to win, but we want to play the right way.”
