The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up the high school sports landscape, including cheerleading.
Liberty High School has announced it’s seeking cheerleaders for the 2020/2021 school year, but the first step in the process is jumping online to fill out a series of questions, including: why prospective members want to be on the team? potential contributions to the squad? and what positive qualities make applicants a good fit for the unit?
“Due to Covid19 and distance learning, our tryout and season will look a little different,” said team officials in a statement.
Prospective applicants can visit https://bit.ly/2EgjQ7V to fill out the questionnaire.
More details on the tryout process are due to be released soon.
