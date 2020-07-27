Liberty High School cheerleaders

Press file photo 

The Liberty High School cheerleading team is seeking members for the 2020-2021 school year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up the high school sports landscape, including cheerleading.

Liberty High School has announced it’s seeking cheerleaders for the 2020/2021 school year, but the first step in the process is jumping online to fill out a series of questions, including: why prospective members want to be on the team? potential contributions to the squad? and what positive qualities make applicants a good fit for the unit?

“Due to Covid19 and distance learning, our tryout and season will look a little different,” said team officials in a statement.

Prospective applicants can visit https://bit.ly/2EgjQ7V to fill out the questionnaire.

More details on the tryout process are due to be released soon.

