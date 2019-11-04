Several Crosley Gracie Jiu-Jitsu students shined at the Santa Clara Fairgrounds last weekend to challenge themselves and test their skills against other Jiu-Jitsu athletes from all over northern California.
The 24th edition of the traditional Jiu-Jitsu U.S. Open tournament hosted over 100 martial arts schools from around the state, and three local competitors were able to climb to the highest spot in the podium and bring gold back to Brentwood.
Casey Lujan (center), James Campos (44) and Evrett Shaffer (22), both not pictured, fought very hard and defeated all of their opponents in order to be called 2019 U.S. Open Champions.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.