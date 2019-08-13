The St. Anne’s Catholic Youth Organization basketball organization is looking for members for its 2019-2020 season and an upcoming basketball camp.
Second through eighth-graders can sign up for the season online until spots fill up or until Sept. 30, organization officials said. The organization is also holding a preseason camp Sept. 7 at Timber Point Elementary School in Discovery Bay.
The second through fifth-grade camp will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., with the sixth through eighth grade camp running 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The camp cost is $10 per player until Aug. 31 and $15 a player after that date.
To sign up for either the camp or season, visit www.stannecyo.assn.la. Basketball season evaluations begin the week of Sept. 9. For more information on the season, call 925-999-4008.
