California’s high school sports governing body is expected to announce by July 20 whether fall sports will continue as currently scheduled.
“We continue to monitor the directives and guidelines released from the governor's office, the California Department of Education and state/local/county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts when they are planning when and how to reopen school this fall,” the organization said in a statement.
The bulk of East County athletic competitions would ordinarily begin in mid to late August.
The CIF's statement says that the organization will be prepared to offer alternative fall sport calendars if it’s determined that fall sports cannot begin on time.
Currently, Contra Costa County and the Liberty Union High School District are allowing schools to conduct small, 12-player outdoor sport camps, provided that students sign a waiver that stipulates key provisions, including guidelines for the use of masks, a directive for students or coaches to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of illness, and a ban on gatherings before or after the camps.
To read the CIF’s full statement, visit https://bit.ly/2MZLdnV
For more information on the Liberty Union High School District’s camp protocol, visit https://bit.ly/3fr8jQt.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.