Deer Valley boys volleyball beats Heritage, 3-1

The Deer Valley Wolverines volleyball boys team took sole possession of first place in the Bay Valley Athletic League with a 3-1 victory over the host Heritage Patriots on Thursday, April 20.
The Patriots’ defense struggled all match long and surrendered 22 kills to Wolverines’ hitter Parker Reich and 14 to Vincent Cecilio, while the rest of the Wolverines team combined for eight kills.
“They were hitting very smartly, they didn’t need to hit hard at us, they were tipping us and our defense was not doing what it needed to be doing to cover,” Patriots head coach Janet Hannigan said of the loss.
In the Patriots’ final practice leading up to their Thursday night match-up against the Wolverines, outside starter Marcus Krepp suffered a leg injury that would force Heritage to use Alex Auldridge to replace Krepp. Auldridge led the Patriots team in kills with 13.
“He took my spot pretty well. I’m proud of him,” said Krepp.
The teams went back and forth in the opening set until with the score tied at 18 Deer Valley went on a 4-0 run to take a commanding 22-18 lead. This enabled the Wolverines to win the first set 25-21.
In the second set, the teams were tied at 12 until the Patriots went on a scoring run of their own, outscoring the Wolverines 7-1 as they cruised to a 25-15 Set 2 victory to even up the series.
In the third and fourth sets, the Patriots played from behind the entire time. Each time the Patriots managed to tie the score or cut the Wolverines’ lead to one, Deer Valley would go on a run to stretch their lead back out to four points. This kept the Wolverines in control to win the final two sets by scores of 25-18 and 25-21, and the match 3-1.
“I think the right people are there. It’s just not always executing, and getting stuck in an error where we would make a mistake and couldn’t figure out how to get out of it,” Hannigan said.
Patriots outside hitter Titan Smallwood said, “It’s our own personal mistakes and errors; we get in our own heads. There was nothing crazy special that Deer Valley did; we just weren’t excelling at anything.”
With the win over the Patriots, the Wolverines take sole possession of first place in BVAL with a 7-1 record with two games remaining before playoffs. Heritage falls to second place where they are now tied with the Liberty Lions at 6-2.
