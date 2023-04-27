Deer Valley boys volleyball beats Heritage, 3-1

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

The Wolverines took the top spot in the Bay Valley Athletic League after defeating the Patriots 3-1 in their April 20 match.

The Deer Valley Wolverines volleyball boys team took sole possession of first place in the Bay Valley Athletic League with a 3-1 victory over the host Heritage Patriots on Thursday, April 20.

The Patriots’ defense struggled all match long and surrendered 22 kills to Wolverines’ hitter Parker Reich and 14 to Vincent Cecilio, while the rest of the Wolverines team combined for eight kills.

“They were hitting very smartly, they didn’t need to hit hard at us, they were tipping us and our defense was not doing what it needed to be doing to cover,” Patriots head coach Janet Hannigan said of the loss.

