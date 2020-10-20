Former Deer Valley High School star Nsimba Webster, No. 14, made a return trip to the Bay Area on Oct 18 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams during their game with the San Francisco 49ers.
The 2014 Deer Valley graduate had three kick returns for 69 yards and two punt returns for 24 yards in the Rams 24-16 loss.
Webster signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 out of Eastern Washington University.
Webster, primarily a kick returner, has tallied seven career kick returns for 165 yards in addition to 12 punt returns for 53 yards in his professional career
