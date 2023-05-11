Deer Valley, Heritage both fall in NCS tournament

After strong runs in the recent Bay Valley Athletic League championship tournament, the Deer Valley and Heritage High Schools boys tennis teams fell in their respective first rounds of the North Coast Section boys tennis tournament.
Although Deer Valley and Heritage are two of the top tennis programs in the BVAL, both were facing a higher level of talent that is in the NCS.
“The challenge is that once you step outside of the Bay Valley League and into NCS, it’s just an entirely different caliber of tennis,” Deer Valley coach Conan Moats said.
Here’s a recap of the action:
BVAL champion Deer Valley’s singles fall in straight sets in first round
Deer Valley sophomore Axel Scott and senior Carlo Buenconsejo both played to a nailbiter against one another in the BVAL tournament finals, but couldn’t build on their strong overall performances in the NCS tournament. Both lost their first-round matchups in straight sets of their respective matches in the first round of the NCS Division I singles bracket last Friday at James Logan High School in Union City.
Scott, who defeated his teammate Buenconsejo to capture his second-straight BVAL title to automatically qualify for the NCS tournament, fell in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, to second-seed Jonathan Doughtie, a sophomore from Analy High School in Sebastopol.
Scott hung tough against the second-seeded Doughtie, staying tied with him all the way to 4-4 in the first set. However, Doughtie pulled away at the end, taking the first set, then took the second set to win the match.
“After it got away from him in the first set, it was really hard to rebuild after that,” Moats said. “It’s a very psychological game, and having battled in the closer set, sometimes coming back can be a struggle.”
The BVAL runner-up and senior team captain Buenconsejo earned an at-large bid in the NCS tournament after defeating Heritage’s No. 1 singles player Nikhil Siao 6-3, 6-3 in the BVAL tournament semifinals a week earlier. That momentum didn’t carry into the NCS tournament as he fell to Clayton Valley Charter junior Nicholas Ashley, the Diablo Athletic League-Valley tournament champion. Buenconsejo fell in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to Ashley.
“It was an amicable contest,” Moats said. “(Buenconsejo) just got down in the first set and couldn’t recover.”
With Buenconsejo graduating and off to UC Merced, the spotlight now shines on Scott who has shown a lot of promise after his first two seasons at Deer Valley, winning back-to-back BVAL tournaments.
“We’re hoping that by the time he’s a senior he’s going to win at NCS and hopefully go to CIF (California Interscholastic Federation),” Moats said.
Heritage swept clean by Miramonte in first round of team tournament
The Heritage boys tennis team knew that they would be in for a challenge when the NCS tournament came around. That was the case Tuesday at Heritage as the Miramonte boys tennis team won all of their matches against the Patriots in straight sets.
“It was a tough loss,” Heritage tennis coach Sylvina Goff said. “It’s an intense situation because it’s NCS and they work hard all season.”
Conrad Faulkner came the closest to pulling a set win for Heritage in his singles match against Miramonte’s Aaron Lee, falling in a 6-4 loss in the first set of his match. Lee would dominate the second set, however, defeating Faulkner 6-1.
Heritage’s No. 1 singles player, senior Nikhil Siao battled through a shoulder injury that affected his serves and fell in his singles match to Miramonte’s No. 1 Lucca Zamani, 6-1, 6-1.
“If we try to maximize the amount of those kinds of good rallies, those good points we have, I think that’s just how we get better,” Siao said. “I hope that for next year these guys can continue to work and improve.”
On the doubles side, Heritage’s No. 1 doubles side of Cyrus Santos and Ethan Cruz struggled to get anything going in their 6-1, 6-3 loss against Miramonte’s No. 1 doubles side of Jonah Elias and Gunther Uriarte.
Heritage will look to learn from this NCS loss heading into next season as they’ll once again look to get past the first round of the NCS tournament.
“Focusing on individual skills and not putting the racket down during the offseason for sure will help,” Goff said. “I think just pinpointing weaknesses of our own that we can focus on throughout the season and starting earlier. The rain this season really put a dampener on our practice time.”
