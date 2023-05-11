Deer Valley, Heritage both fall in NCS tournament

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Heritage senior Nikhil Siao goes for the ball in his NCS first round matchup against Miramonte’s Lucca Zamani.

After strong runs in the recent Bay Valley Athletic League championship tournament, the Deer Valley and Heritage High Schools boys tennis teams fell in their respective first rounds of the North Coast Section boys tennis tournament.

Although Deer Valley and Heritage are two of the top tennis programs in the BVAL, both were facing a higher level of talent that is in the NCS.

“The challenge is that once you step outside of the Bay Valley League and into NCS, it’s just an entirely different caliber of tennis,” Deer Valley coach Conan Moats said.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription