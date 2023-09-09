Deer Valley overcomes on-field adversity in tight win over Kennedy-Fremont

If Saturday was any proof of Deer Valley handling adversity in their process of turning their program around, they may be on the right track.
The Wolverines' 28-26 win over Kennedy-Fremont on Saturday at Antioch High didn’t come as easily compared to the win they got a week ago at Mt. Eden in Hayward. On Saturday, linebacker and senior captain Jabari McKinney’s interception off of a third-down pass by Kennedy quarterback Gianni Pereda in the final 15 seconds sealed a win that Deer Valley nearly gave away in the final two minutes.
“We battled adversity there in the end,” Deer Valley head coach Matthew Mills said. “We constantly talk about that it’s not how you start a game or not what happens when you face adversity, but how you respond."
“Ultimately for these guys, they’ve got to understand that winning a football game is hard, and you got to earn it. And every week isn’t going to look the same no matter what your opponent is like on the other side.”
The win marks the first time Deer Valley has won back-to-back games since 2021 when they beat San Jose and Concord for their two wins of that season. It’s just the second time since 2018 that they have won consecutive games.
With just under two minutes to play inside their own 30 yard line the Wolverines took over on downs after an incomplete pass by Pereda with just under two minutes to play inside their own 30 yard line. However, a high snap by center Khalil Garrett pushed Deer Valley back inside their own 10, then senior quarterback Jai’On Gary was tackled for a loss on second down. Even with a run by Gary for breathing room, back-to-back penaltiesforced Deer Valley to punt with 1:02 left and senior Mike Guzman pushed the Titans back to their own 43 yard line, where they started their last drive that ended with McKinney’s interception.
“We go through adversity all year long,” McKinney said. “We just came out successful.”
McKinney’s game-ending pick was his second of the game. He returned an interception for a touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter to extend Deer Valley’s lead to 28-20. The Titans, however, responded immediately with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Maynard Lorenzo, but were stopped on the following two-point conversion.
“McKinney has been a huge player for us,” Mills said of the senior running back and linebacker. “He’s been one of the hardest workers. So, to him, it’s just a showing of all the work he’s put in in the offseason.”
Deer Valley’s offense saw a tale of two halves Saturday afternoon.
They picked up where they left off from last week’s win in the first quarter as Gary hit wide receiver Ivan Padilla on a screen play on the second play of the game and Padilla ran it 50 yards for the opening touchdown.
Gary would score on the ground in the second quarter on a 24-yard run that saw him break three tackles while crossing the field on his way into the end zone to give Deer Valley a 21-14 lead late in the second quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Charles Wright made his varsity debut late in the first quarter. Mills said during pre-game that Wright would see some playing time Saturday, however with Gary getting banged up through the day, he saw action earlier than expected.
And after a rough opening drive that resulted in a missed field goal by Guzman, Wright threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Padilla early in the second quarter to put the Wolverines ahead 21-14. Even when they didn’t score, Deer Valley moved the ball down the field consistently. They did commit two turnovers though – a mishandled snap by Gary that was picked up by Kennedy’s Ruben Alonso, and an interception thrown from Wright to Alonso as well.
“Came out, gave it my all, and got a touchdown,” Wright said on his debut performance.
"We saw some really good things and saw some things we need to clean up,” Mills said about his sophomore quarterback’s day. “I think one of the best things for him was taking a shot early and from there and making some good-quality throws.”
Where the offense fell off in the second half, the defense stepped up. Deer Valley’s defense intercepted Pereda four times in the game, three coming in the second half. Along with McKinney’s two interceptions, sophomore Jaylan Bryant grabbed a pair of interceptions as well.
Even now with consecutive wins for the first time as a head coach, Mills and the rest of Deer Valley still recognize that there’s work yet to be done.
“I don’t think it means anything if we have a huge drop off,” he explained. “We just got to continue to push, continue to grind every day. If we focus on Deer Valley, Deer Valley will take care of itself.”
