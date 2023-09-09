Deer Valley overcomes on-field adversity in tight win over Kennedy-Fremont

Deer Valley senior Ivan Padilla (No. 1) celebrates after the Wolverines defense gets an interception to clinch their win against John F. Kennedy of Fremont Saturday afternoon.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger

If Saturday was any proof of Deer Valley handling adversity in their process of turning their program around, they may be on the right track.

The Wolverines' 28-26 win over Kennedy-Fremont on Saturday at Antioch High didn’t come as easily compared to the win they got a week ago at Mt. Eden in Hayward. On Saturday, linebacker and senior captain Jabari McKinney’s interception off of a third-down pass by Kennedy quarterback Gianni Pereda in the final 15 seconds sealed a win that Deer Valley nearly gave away in the final two minutes.

“We battled adversity there in the end,” Deer Valley head coach Matthew Mills said. “We constantly talk about that it’s not how you start a game or not what happens when you face adversity, but how you respond."

Deer Valley overcomes on-field adversity in tight win over Kennedy-Fremont

Deer Valley senior linebacker Jabari McKinney returns an interception for a touchdown in the Wolverines win against John F. Kennedy of Fremont Saturday afternoon.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger
Deer Valley overcomes on-field adversity in tight win over Kennedy-Fremont

Deer Valley sophomore Charles Wright throws a pass against John F. Kennedy in the Wolverines win Saturday afternoon.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger
Deer Valley overcomes on-field adversity in tight win over Kennedy-Fremont

Deer Valley sophomore Charles Wright throws a pass against John F. Kennedy in the Wolverines win Saturday afternoon.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger

