Deer Valley rebuilding football culture

If you look only at Deer Valley’s record last year, and in the last full season before that in 2019, you’ll see a team that’s won just twice in the last three full seasons.
But if you take a look at the Wolverines throughout their summer camp so far in 2023, you’ll see a team that hasn’t been embarrassed by last year’s 0-10 record. Rather, you’ll see a team whose head coach is leading them to embrace it.
“We just came back with a whole new attitude and it’s been great for us this year,” second-year head coach Matthew Mills said.
“I would say we’ve definitely taken off in terms of rebuilding the culture. We’re nowhere near where we want to be in terms of the final product, but every single day we’re taking those positive steps towards where we want to be. If we’re going to call it a 15-step process, we’re probably at Step 2, Step 3 right now.
“It starts with having belief in themselves and belief in what the coaches are teaching and in each other as teammates. We’re creating an overall culture where the kids enjoy being around each other. I think that’s where all great teams start; you got to love your teammates.”
Mill’s first year as a head coach in 2022 was a time of learning, he said. Deer Valley just couldn’t get themselves over the hump in non-conference play, losing three of their first five games by just a touchdown or less.
However, in the second half of the season, Bay Valley Athletic League conference play was a different story. Between players quitting mid-season and injuries at key positions, the Wolverines lost games by an average of 45.8 points per game, the biggest blowout coming in a 72-0 loss at the Liberty Lions in the penultimate game of the season.
This is where reviving a strong culture comes to play for Mills and the rest of the coaching staff. Where they had players quit on the team during the season last year, they still have players returning who aren’t looking back at 2022, but instead working toward getting the program back on track on the field, one day at a time.
The work ethic showed during practice on Tuesday, one of the players lost a tooth after colliding with a defender going after a deep pass on a wheel route during 7-on-7 team drills toward the end of practice. Both players were okay overall after the collision, according to Mills and the coaching staff.
“One of the beautiful things about being here at Deer Valley is that a lot of our kids haven’t gotten things easy,” Mills said. “Things haven’t been handed to them, so instant success or instant gratification is not something they’re used to which works out well for not only a football team, but for life.”
“Our kids have been ultra resilient, and they worked their butt off this year, and I’m really excited to see what they’re going to do.”
The Wolverines’ philosophy entering the season is the fact that they went 0-10, so all eyes will be on them for a different reason.
“Obviously, we don’t ever want to be on the 0-10 side,” Mills said. “In terms of the steps we’ve been taking this offseason and the progress we’ve made, I like being the guy that’s on the team that you’re sleeping on, because this is not that 0-10 team from last year. And if you think that just because of our record from last year, you’re going to be in for a rude awakening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.