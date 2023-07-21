Deer Valley rebuilding football culture

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Deer Valley head coach Matthew Mills aims to get the Wolverines’ back to winning in 2023, his second season at the helm.

If you look only at Deer Valley’s record last year, and in the last full season before that in 2019, you’ll see a team that’s won just twice in the last three full seasons.

But if you take a look at the Wolverines throughout their summer camp so far in 2023, you’ll see a team that hasn’t been embarrassed by last year’s 0-10 record. Rather, you’ll see a team whose head coach is leading them to embrace it.

“We just came back with a whole new attitude and it’s been great for us this year,” second-year head coach Matthew Mills said.

